Two drug pushers held in Sialkot

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered 50 liter liquor and 1.140 kg hashish from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered 50 liter liquor and 1.140 kg hashish from their possession.

Motra police, on a tip-off, intercepted two drug pushers- Fiasal and Mushtaq near Adda Stop and recovered 50-liter liquor from them.

Ugoki police arrested Danish from Muzuffarpur with 1.140 kg hashish.

Police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation.