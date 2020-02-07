Two Drug Pushers Held In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 05:11 PM
Police claimed on Friday to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered 50 liter liquor and 1.140 kg hashish from their possession
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered 50 liter liquor and 1.140 kg hashish from their possession.
Motra police, on a tip-off, intercepted two drug pushers- Fiasal and Mushtaq near Adda Stop and recovered 50-liter liquor from them.
Ugoki police arrested Danish from Muzuffarpur with 1.140 kg hashish.
Police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation.