SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : Police on Friday arrested two drug-pushers including a woman and recovered 11.992-kg charas from them.

According to police, Bambanwala police intercepted two persons including a woman, identified as Zafar and Musarrat Bibi near Othian. The police team recovered 7.492-kg charas from Zafar and 4.500-kg from Musarrat Bibi amd registered separate cases against them.