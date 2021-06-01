Two drug pushers held with 2kg Hashish, non-custom paid items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Multan police have arrested two accused and recovered over two kilogram of Hashish besides non-custom-paid items in an operation here on Tuesday, police said.

They were arrested after their car was stopped near Bilal Chowk and in addition to Hashish, sizable quantity of non-custom-paid cigarettes, Gutka and flavours were also recovered from their possession and customs officials have been contacted to proceed against them.

The accused were identified as Jannat Gul s/o Nazir Ali Durrani Pathan r/o Kot Rabnawaz and Musa Kaleem s/o Abdur Rasool Pathan r/o Saryab road, Quetta.

Meanwhile, Qutabpur police arrested another accused Shoaib from Naag Shah Chowk and 200 satchets of Gutka packed in four bags were recovered.

SHO Qutabpur Muhammad Amin registered FIRs against the accused and started investigations. SP cantonment Kamran Amir Khan and SDPO Imran Arif Siyal commended the police operation.