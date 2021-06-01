UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Drug Pushers Held With 2kg Hashish, Non-custom Paid Items

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 02:10 PM

Two drug pushers held with 2kg Hashish, non-custom paid items

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Multan police have arrested two accused and recovered over two kilogram of Hashish besides non-custom-paid items in an operation here on Tuesday, police said.

They were arrested after their car was stopped near Bilal Chowk and in addition to Hashish, sizable quantity of non-custom-paid cigarettes, Gutka and flavours were also recovered from their possession and customs officials have been contacted to proceed against them.

The accused were identified as Jannat Gul s/o Nazir Ali Durrani Pathan r/o Kot Rabnawaz and Musa Kaleem s/o Abdur Rasool Pathan r/o Saryab road, Quetta.

Meanwhile, Qutabpur police arrested another accused Shoaib from Naag Shah Chowk and 200 satchets of Gutka packed in four bags were recovered.

SHO Qutabpur Muhammad Amin registered FIRs against the accused and started investigations. SP cantonment Kamran Amir Khan and SDPO Imran Arif Siyal commended the police operation.

Related Topics

Multan Quetta Police Road Car From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives student delegation fro ..

3 minutes ago

Shanghai gold futures close higher

9 minutes ago

Japan cancels football international friendly agai ..

9 minutes ago

Ethiopia registers 196 new COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago

China-donated medicines, kits handed over to Bangl ..

9 minutes ago

Pulses seeds for 36,280 acares distributed under p ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.