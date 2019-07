The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two drug pushers, including woman, and recovered 6.370kg hashish

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two drug pushers, including woman , and recovered 6.370kg hashish.

According to the police, PS Hajipura, intercepted Robina Kosar near China Chok and recovered 5.050kg hashish.

Meanwhile, PS Motara managed to arrest Yaqoob from Ludhar Chok and recovered 1.320 kg hashish.

The police registered separate cases against them.