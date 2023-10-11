Open Menu

Two Drug Pushers Held With 8 Maunds Of Opium

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Dera Ghazi Khan Police claimed to arrest two outlaws and recovered 8 maund of opium from their possession.

Working on tip off, a team from Sadar Police Station DG Khan raided and managed to arrest two drug pushers named Shabbir son of Ameer resident of Mandi Bahauddin Zakariya and Imran son of Ramzan resident of Chowk Chorhattah.

The police retrieved eight tons of opium from their possession. The police are conducting further investigations.

