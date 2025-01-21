Open Menu

Two Drug Pushers Held With Hashish

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Two drug pushers held with hashish

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The police arrested two drug pushers and recovered over two kilogram of hashish

and ICE from their possession in Basti Malook area, police said on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that Basti Malook police arrested Ijaz with 1480-g hashish

and 110-g ICE while in another operation an accused, Ghulam Abbas, was arrested

with 530-g hashish.

SP Sadar division Shamsuddin supervised the operation led by SDPO Makhdoom Rasheed Rao

Tariq Pervaiz and SHO Babar Shahzad and carried out by SI Zafar Hussain, ASI Haji Muhammad

and others.

Recent Stories

Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying ..

Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..

16 minutes ago
 Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes ..

Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah

31 minutes ago
 Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil ..

Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media

45 minutes ago
 “For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Karee ..

“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers

58 minutes ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2 ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025

1 hour ago
 Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhaf ..

Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra

1 hour ago
Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation ..

Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation discuss boosting cooperation

1 hour ago
 Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 ..

Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 injured

2 hours ago
 ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

2 hours ago
 Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 internat ..

Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024

2 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power A ..

ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power Abu Dhabi stations with solar e ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan