Two drug pushers held with hashish

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The police arrested two drug pushers and recovered over two kilogram of hashish

and ICE from their possession in Basti Malook area, police said on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that Basti Malook police arrested Ijaz with 1480-g hashish

and 110-g ICE while in another operation an accused, Ghulam Abbas, was arrested

with 530-g hashish.

SP Sadar division Shamsuddin supervised the operation led by SDPO Makhdoom Rasheed Rao

Tariq Pervaiz and SHO Babar Shahzad and carried out by SI Zafar Hussain, ASI Haji Muhammad

and others.