Two Drug Pushers Held With Hashish
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The police arrested two drug pushers and recovered over two kilogram of hashish
and ICE from their possession in Basti Malook area, police said on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said that Basti Malook police arrested Ijaz with 1480-g hashish
and 110-g ICE while in another operation an accused, Ghulam Abbas, was arrested
with 530-g hashish.
SP Sadar division Shamsuddin supervised the operation led by SDPO Makhdoom Rasheed Rao
Tariq Pervaiz and SHO Babar Shahzad and carried out by SI Zafar Hussain, ASI Haji Muhammad
and others.
