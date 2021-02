(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Civil Lines police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered liquor and other narcotics from their possession.

The police recovered 96 bottles liquor and 2.216 kg hashish from accused Azeem Iqbal and 10 liters liquor from Bilal.

Police were investigating.