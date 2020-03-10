Two drug pushers held with narcotics, arms in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Police arrested two drug pushers and recovered narcotics and arms from their possession in two separate raids in Kahtan and Jaffarabad area of Khuzdar on Monday.

According to police sources, acting on tip off, a police team led by SHO Sadar Gull Hassan Brohi conducted successful raid at a place and apprehended a drug seller and seized a huge quantity of chars, heroin and arms from his possession.

Meanwhile, another drug pusher was held along with 430 grams chars from Jaffarabad area by police team during raid.

They are being interrogated.