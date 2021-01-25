UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Pushers Held With Narcotics In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 03:16 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force claimed on Monday to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered 9 kg heroin from their possession.

A team of ANF intercepted a suspected car at Sial Morh toll plaza and recovered 9 kg of heroin hidden in cavities of the vehicle and arrested the accused identified as Qismat Sher and Liaqat Ali of KPK province.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

