UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Drug Pushers Held With Narcotics In Kharan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:38 PM

Two drug pushers held with narcotics in Kharan

Levies force apprehended two drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession at Butt area of Kharan district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Levies force apprehended two drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession at Butt area of Kharan district on Friday.

According to Levies official, on special directives of Deputy Commissioner Khuda Raheem Mirwani, Levies force team in supervision of Tehsildar Kharan Mushtaq Ahmed serched a suspected vehicle and recovered 16 packets of crystal from it.

They arrested the two drug pushers and also took vehicle in their custody.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Vehicle Kharan From

Recent Stories

Tackling Climate Change Should Be European Parliam ..

45 seconds ago

Putin Credits Kurds With Helping Stabilize Norther ..

48 seconds ago

Major Iraqi Political Forces Urge Parliament to Ho ..

49 seconds ago

Russia, Ukraine Discussed at Expert Level Technica ..

51 seconds ago

Legislation on COAS extension to be done with cons ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab Assembly session adjourned for indefinite p ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.