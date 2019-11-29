Two drug pushers held with narcotics in Kharan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Levies force apprehended two drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession at Butt area of Kharan district on Friday.

According to Levies official, on special directives of Deputy Commissioner Khuda Raheem Mirwani, Levies force team in supervision of Tehsildar Kharan Mushtaq Ahmed serched a suspected vehicle and recovered 16 packets of crystal from it.

They arrested the two drug pushers and also took vehicle in their custody.

Further investigation was underway.