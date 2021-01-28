Two drug-pushers nabbed, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested two narcotics suppliers and seized contraband in huge quantities from their possession on Thursday.

According to the ANF sources, a team stopped a car near Sahianwala Motorway toll plaza and during search found 9-kg heroin and 42-kg hashish concealed in hidden cavities.

The team arrested accused Ghazanfar of Rawalpindi and Shakeel Ahmed of Nankana.

A case has been registered against the accused.