SIALKOT, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) ::The police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered 20-litre liquor, 1.26 kg hashish.

According to the police, PS Civil Lines managed to arrest Ehtisham from Model Town and recovered 1.26kg hashish while PS Sambrial arrested Ehsanullah with 20-litre liquor.

The police have registered cases and started investigations.