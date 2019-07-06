UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Pushers Rounded Up In Multan

Sat 06th July 2019

Two drug pushers rounded up in Multan

Police have arrested two drugs pushers and recovered 3.630 kg chars from their possessions

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : Police have arrested two drugs pushers and recovered 3.630 kg chars from their possessions.

According to police here on Saturday, PS Kotli Syed Ameer, on a tip-off, arrested a drug pusher Shahid from Gulbhar Khurd and recovered 2.

430 kg chars from his possession.

In second incident, PS Airport intercepted one Muhammad Khan near Abiala and recovered 1.200 kg chars from him.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.

