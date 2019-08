(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : Police on Tuesday arrested two drug-pushers and recovered 3.040-kg charas from them.

According to a spokesman, Muradpur police conducted a raid at City High school ground and arrested one Kashif with 1.580-kg charas.

Meanwhile, Hajipura police arrested one Tajammal from Fatehgarh and recovered 1.460-kg charas from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases.