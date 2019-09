Police on Friday arrested two drug-pushers and recovered 2.890-kg charas from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) : Police on Friday arrested two drug-pushers and recovered 2.890-kg charas from them.

According to sources, Muradpur police station intercepted one Rashid near Gohadpur and recovered 1.750-kg charas from him.

The same police station, during routine patrolling, arrested one Khalid near Sublime Chowk with 1.140-kg charas.

Police have registered separate cases.