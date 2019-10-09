Two Drug Pushers Rounded Up In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:36 PM
The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered 2.860-kg charas
According to the police, PS Hajipura intercepted Nafees near Hajipura Road and recovered 1.600 kg hashish while PS Motra managed to arrest Husnain and Sufiyan near Adda Motra and recovered 1.280kg charas from their possession.
The police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.