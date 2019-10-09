Two drug pushers rounded up in Sialkot

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered 2.860-kg charas

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered 2.860-kg charas.

According to the police, PS Hajipura intercepted Nafees near Hajipura Road and recovered 1.600 kg hashish while PS Motra managed to arrest Husnain and Sufiyan near Adda Motra and recovered 1.280kg charas from their possession.

The police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.