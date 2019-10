The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered 2.7 kilogram charas

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered 2.7 kilogram charas.

According to the police, PS Cantt, intercepted Haseebur Rehman near Pulli Topkhana and recovered 1.380kg hashish while PS Sabz Pir arrested Remat and recovered 1.320kg hashish.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigations.