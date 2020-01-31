Two drug pushers rounded up in Sialkot

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two drugs pushers and recovered 3.940 kg chars from their possessions here on Friday.

According to police, PS Niakapura, during routine patrolling, intercepted Azeem near Babay De Beri and recovered 2.640 kg chars from him.

Meanwhile, PS Motara managed to arrest Sajid from Motra with 1.340 kg hash.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigations.