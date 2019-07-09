UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Drug Pushers, Seven Gamblers Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:06 PM

Two drug pushers, seven gamblers arrested in Faisalabad

Police arrested two drug peddlers and seven gamblers and seized contraband from their possession on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : Police arrested two drug peddlers and seven gamblers and seized contraband from their possession on Tuesday.

According to police, Millat town police team conducted raids and arrested a drug dealer Abdul Waheed and seized 3.

8kg charas from his custody.

Batala police arrested an accused Suleman and recovered 90 liters liquor and registered a case against him.

Jhang Bazaar police conducted raid on a gambling den arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake money amounting Rs 15,000.

Police have registered the cases.

Related Topics

Police Money From

Recent Stories

Hamza Ali Abbasi schools social media moral police ..

2 minutes ago

Cats kill over 2 bln wild animals in Australia eve ..

24 seconds ago

Virgin Galactic shares to trade publicly in first ..

26 seconds ago

France to impose green tax of up to 18 euros on pl ..

28 seconds ago

Federer eyes 100th Wimbledon win and Nadal showdow ..

30 seconds ago

Health Authority on high alert to cope with expect ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.