Two Drug Pushers, Seven Gamblers Arrested In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:06 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : Police arrested two drug peddlers and seven gamblers and seized contraband from their possession on Tuesday.
According to police, Millat town police team conducted raids and arrested a drug dealer Abdul Waheed and seized 3.
8kg charas from his custody.
Batala police arrested an accused Suleman and recovered 90 liters liquor and registered a case against him.
Jhang Bazaar police conducted raid on a gambling den arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake money amounting Rs 15,000.
Police have registered the cases.