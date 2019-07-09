Two drug pushers,seven gamblers arrested in Faisalabad

Police arrested two drug peddlers and seven gamblers and seized contraband from their possession on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : Police arrested two drug peddlers and seven gamblers and seized contraband from their possession on Tuesday.

According to police, Millat town police team conducted raids and arrested a drug dealer Abdul Waheed and seized 3.

8 kgs charas from his custody.

Batala police arrested an accused Suleman and recovered 90 liters of liqour and registered a case against him.

Jhang Bazaar police conducted raid on a gambling den arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake money amounting Rs 15,000.

Separate cases were registered.