Two Drug Rehabilitation Centres, Ladies Hostel Inaugurated
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 09:12 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry inaugurated two new drug Rehabilitation centres and a ladies hostel in the city in separate ceremonies organized on Saturday.
Addressing the inaugural ceremonies, the regional police officer said that rehabilitation centres have been established in the city for rehabilitation of drug addicted persons. He lauded the efforts of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar for his initiatives of dealing with drug addicted persons.
He said that drug addicts were not the real culprits the people involved in supplying drugs and destroying public lives. He said that a comprehensive crackdown has been initiated against the drug peddlers and they would be treated with iron hands.
Speaking the ceremony, the CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar said that rehabilitation of drug addicts was the top priority of the department.
He said that the addicts have been given driving and other training enabling them to become useful citizens of the society.
On this occasion, a passing out parade was also organized for 42 drug addicts after their rehabilitation in the centre.
Later, RPO Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry visited police line and inaugurated ladies hostel. He said that maximum facilities have been ensured in the ladies hostel. He said that ladies were also performing their duties as equal to male officials.
Sadiq Ali Dogar said that all possible measures were being taken for the welfare of the women officials of the department.
SP Gulgasht Ayaz Hussain, SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid, SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.
