Two drug sellers arrested

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) ::District Police during crackdown arrested two drug sellers in Drazinda area on Wednesday.

On the direction of DPO Capt (R) Hafiz Wahid Mehmood, a police team led by SHO Drazinda Police Station Taib Din raided Aman Mela Post and arrested two drug sellers Zarmi Sherani and Faiz Muhammad Sherani and recovered Hashish and Ice from their possession.