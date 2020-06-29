UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Sellers Arrested, Four Kilograms Hashish Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 04:00 PM

Two drug sellers arrested, four kilograms hashish seized

District Police during a raid arrested two drug sellers and seized four kilograms hashish from their possession here at Pirkach area,said the Police spokesman on Monday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police during a raid arrested two drug sellers and seized four kilograms hashish from their possession here at Pirkach area,said the Police spokesman on Monday.

A police team on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Arif Khan, under the supervision of SHO City Police Station Anwar Khan Khattak raided on the point of drug sellers.

The police arrested two drug sellers on the spot while the other one managed to flee.

One of the arrested person was wanted to Shaeed Mureed Akber Police Station in many cases.

DPO Muhammad Arif Khan said that"Drug is a canker which destroy our young generation."He further said that action would be taken against those involved in illegal activities and punishment would be given according to law.

