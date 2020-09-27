Two drug smugglers held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore police arrested two inter-provincial drug smugglers and recovered 10 kilograms heroin from them.

A police team conducted a raid at Ring Road park and arrested the smugglers Ihsanullah and Saima Amer, saida police spokesperson on Sunday.

The accused were smuggling narcotics from Peshawar to Lahore. A case has been registered against the accused, he added.