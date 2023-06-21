Two drug smugglers held

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 12:01 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) on Tuesday nabbed two alleged drugs smugglers and recovered heroin from their possession.

According to SSP SIU, two accused identified as Waqar Hussain and Muhammad Faisal were arrested from near SM Law College when they were preparing to smuggle heroin.

More than one kilogram of heroin concealed in capsules and laptop bags was recovered from the suspects.

The arrested used to smuggle heroin to Dubai and Sri Lanka in swallowed capsules and in laptop bags specially imported from Dubai.

Arrested smugglers buy heroin worth 10 lakhs and sell it outside the country for more than 25 lakhs. They used to smuggle heroin to people named Abu Khalid in Dubai and Machan in Sri Lanka.

The accused have revealed that they used to buy drugs from a person named Yasir, a resident of Lyari. Further investigations were underway.

