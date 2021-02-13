UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Drug Smugglers Held, 22 Kg Hashish Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Two drug smugglers held, 22 kg hashish recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Noon police arrested two drug smugglers and recovered a total of 22 kilograms hashish from their possession, a police spokesman said Saturday.

Following the special directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Rehman to curb drug peddling activities, SP (Industrial-Area) Liaqat Hayat Niazi constituted a special police team under the supervision of SHO Noon Police Station Sub-inspectors Ishtiaq Shah including ASI Shaukat Tabal along with others for special checking in various areas.

This team nabbed two drug smugglers identified as Mukhdam and Kausar residents of Orakzai Dgency and recovered a total of 22 kilogram hashish besides impounding vehicle used in transporting drug.

Cases have been registered against them in Noon police station and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations ) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveerappreciated the performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas and ensure arrest of those involved in ugly business of drug pushing.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Police Station Vehicle All From

Recent Stories

Hope Probeâ€™s success in Mars makes headlines in ..

1 hour ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace publishes f ..

1 hour ago

103,469 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

â€˜Yea Hamari Pawri Ho rahi heyâ€™ girl storms int ..

3 hours ago

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

3 hours ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.