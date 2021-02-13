Two drug smugglers held, 22 kg hashish recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Noon police arrested two drug smugglers and recovered a total of 22 kilograms hashish from their possession, a police spokesman said Saturday.

Following the special directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Rehman to curb drug peddling activities, SP (Industrial-Area) Liaqat Hayat Niazi constituted a special police team under the supervision of SHO Noon Police Station Sub-inspectors Ishtiaq Shah including ASI Shaukat Tabal along with others for special checking in various areas.

This team nabbed two drug smugglers identified as Mukhdam and Kausar residents of Orakzai Dgency and recovered a total of 22 kilogram hashish besides impounding vehicle used in transporting drug.

Cases have been registered against them in Noon police station and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations ) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveerappreciated the performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas and ensure arrest of those involved in ugly business of drug pushing.