Two Drug Smugglers Held, 25kg Heroin, 400g Ice Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:19 PM

Capital City Police Peshawar on Friday arrested two suspected drug smugglers and seized over 25kg of heroin and 400 grams of crystal myth from their possession

Pesahwar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Capital City Police Peshawar on Friday arrested two suspected drug smugglers and seized over 25kg of heroin and 400 grams of crystal myth from their possession.The drug was supposed to smuggle Punjab from Peshawar when the local police on a tip-off raided two separate localities and arrested two suspected drug smugglers along with heroin and crystal myth.

According to details, the Capital City Police have started special operation against anti-social elements in parts of the city and the operation against drug smugglers was part of it.The two nabbed suspects have been identified as Shahidullah and Wazir Rehman.

The suspected persons confessed their crime during interrogation. Separate cases have been registered against the drug smugglers under the relevant laws and have stated further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

