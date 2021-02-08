UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Smugglers Possessing 6450g Hashish Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 03:40 PM

KOHAT, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) ::The Cantt police team headed by SHO Amjad Hussain here Monday recovered 6450 gm hashish and arrested two drug carriers from Dani Khula hills near Oblan area.

Spokesman Kohat police said during snap checking adjacent to Afghan refugee camp of Oblan area two smugglers were arrested with possession of 6450gm hashish.

The arrested drug paddlers were identified as Sangeen Khan, resident of Javaki Banda and Muhammad Shakeel, resident of Garhi Mawaz.

A case under narcotics act was registered in Cantt police station against the drug smugglers and further investigation was kicked off.

