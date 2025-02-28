Two Drug Supplier Women Nabbed
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 11:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Bhera police on Friday near Bhera interchange during vehicle checking nabbed two women with drugs.
According to a spokesperson,police teams stopped a suspected vehicle and nabbed two women namely as Shazia and Kalsoom besides recovering of 3kg of hashish from their possession.
The arrested women were going to supply the drugs to Gujrat.
Further investigations were underway.
