Two Drug Suppliers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Muzaffarabad police arrested two accused and recovered over five kilograms of hashish from their possession in separate operations in Multan, police said on Thursday.

SP Cantonment Circle Kainaat Azhar supervised the operation led by DSP Bashir Ahmad Haraj, and carried out by SHO Ramzan Gull, ASI Shahzad Sharif and their team, police spokesman said adding that accused Adnan was arrested and over four kilogram of Hashish was recovered from his possession. He said, accused Adnan was an important part of narcotics supply network.

He used to supply narcotics to different areas in the city. SP Kainaat Azhar declared the arrest as a major development in ongoing efforts to break the narcotics supply network. She commended the police team over the successful operation.

In another operation, the same police team also arrested another drug trafficker Omar Farooq from Gull Deen colony and recovered over one kilogram of Hashish from his possession.

CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar commended Muzaffarabad police team for success in anti-narcotics operations.

