Two Drug Suppliers Held, Huge Quantity Of Drugs Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:39 PM

Two drug suppliers held, huge quantity of drugs recovered

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered over 17 kilogrammes hashish worth lakhs of rupees from their possession.

According to details, Sheikh Fazil police on a tip of stopped a car coming from Cheecha Watni at a 100 pull police picket.

The police recovered over 17 kilogrammes hashish from the car during checking and arrested two drug suppliers named Muhammad Akram s/o Bhutoo and Allah Ditta s/o Sher Muhammad.

The police have launched further legal action by a registering case against the accused.

