Two drug suppliers sentenced to 9-years jail term

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A local court on Thursday sentenced two drug suppliers to nine years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 80,000 each.

Criminal Haroon was arrested by the Morgah Police during the current year with 1.

4 kilograms of hashish while the Mandra Police booked the accused Samar Majeed on the recovery of 2.5 kilograms of hashish last year, a police spokesman said.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the respective investigation and legal teams for getting the criminal sentenced by presenting solid evidence of their crime before the courts.