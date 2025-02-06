Two Drug-traffickers Arrested, 13.5-kg Hashish Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The police foiled a drug-supply attempt, arrested two drug-traffickers and recovered hashish and opium from them during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.
Addressing a press conference alongside Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Makhdoom Rasheed, Rao Tariq Pervez and Station House Officer (SHO) Hashmat Bilal, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said the arrested individuals were identified as Ibrahim, son of Musa, a resident of Kot Rab Nawaz; and Muhammad Haris, son of Muhammad Nadeem of the same locality.
They were arrested from Kot Rab Nawaz area. The police recovered over 13.5 kilograms of hashish and 600 grams of opium from them, said the CPO.
This operation was part of a broader initiative, led by the Multan police to combat drug trafficking. Officials have affirmed that such actions would continue unabated, with a resolute focus on bringing all individuals involved in the narcotics trade to justice.
The arrested suspects were charged under relevant legal provisions and further investigation was underway to identify and apprehend other members of the drug network.
Recent Stories
General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025
UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..
UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..
TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative
Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience
FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024
Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..
Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two drug-traffickers arrested, 13.5-kg hashish recovered6 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 108 properties6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest eight drug dealers with 19 kg charras6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest person for aerial firing in Chunian16 minutes ago
-
Governor visits CMH to inquire health of AAC Manan26 minutes ago
-
CM condemns Karak attack, vows action against perpetrators26 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad traffic police clarify viral video incident, driver admits mistake26 minutes ago
-
Police foil illegal camel wrestling, gambling event26 minutes ago
-
SCP dismisses petition regarding video scandal26 minutes ago
-
401 widows, divorced women to get cattle in Lodhran district26 minutes ago
-
PM reviews task management system for SOE's privatization process36 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns firing incident on Police checkpost Bahadurkhel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa46 minutes ago