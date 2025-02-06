Two drug-traffickers arrested, 13.5-kg hashish recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The police foiled a drug-supply attempt, arrested two drug-traffickers and recovered hashish and opium from them during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference alongside Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Makhdoom Rasheed, Rao Tariq Pervez and Station House Officer (SHO) Hashmat Bilal, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said the arrested individuals were identified as Ibrahim, son of Musa, a resident of Kot Rab Nawaz; and Muhammad Haris, son of Muhammad Nadeem of the same locality.

They were arrested from Kot Rab Nawaz area. The police recovered over 13.5 kilograms of hashish and 600 grams of opium from them, said the CPO.

This operation was part of a broader initiative, led by the Multan police to combat drug trafficking. Officials have affirmed that such actions would continue unabated, with a resolute focus on bringing all individuals involved in the narcotics trade to justice.

The arrested suspects were charged under relevant legal provisions and further investigation was underway to identify and apprehend other members of the drug network.