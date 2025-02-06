Open Menu

Two Drug-traffickers Arrested, 13.5-kg Hashish Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Two drug-traffickers arrested, 13.5-kg hashish recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The police foiled a drug-supply attempt, arrested two drug-traffickers and recovered hashish and opium from them during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference alongside Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Makhdoom Rasheed, Rao Tariq Pervez and Station House Officer (SHO) Hashmat Bilal, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said the arrested individuals were identified as Ibrahim, son of Musa, a resident of Kot Rab Nawaz; and Muhammad Haris, son of Muhammad Nadeem of the same locality.

They were arrested from Kot Rab Nawaz area. The police recovered over 13.5 kilograms of hashish and 600 grams of opium from them, said the CPO.

This operation was part of a broader initiative, led by the Multan police to combat drug trafficking. Officials have affirmed that such actions would continue unabated, with a resolute focus on bringing all individuals involved in the narcotics trade to justice.

The arrested suspects were charged under relevant legal provisions and further investigation was underway to identify and apprehend other members of the drug network.

Recent Stories

General Pension Authority holds first board meetin ..

General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025

16 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGI ..

UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..

1 hour ago
 UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual ..

UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..

1 hour ago
 TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net prof ..

TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Zayed University to organise over 50 events as par ..

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

2 hours ago
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

2 hours ago
 Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Conven ..

Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience

2 hours ago
 FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion i ..

FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and ..

Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance ..

Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training

2 hours ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores coo ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan