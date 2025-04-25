Open Menu

Two Drug-traffickers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 05:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) District police have arrested two alleged drug-traffickers in separate operations and recovered 2.68 kilograms of hashish, spokesman said on Friday.

SHO Shehar Sultan and his team arrested Afzal Kalroo and recovered 1.44-kilogram hashish, while in Police Station Kundai area, SHO Imran Yaseen and his team conducted a raid and arrested Godha with 1.24-kilogram hashish, added the spokesman.

APP/shn

