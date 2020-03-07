Two drug traffickers arrested in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) : Police have arrested two persons including a woman on the charge of drug trafficking.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that on a tip-off, Thikriwala police conducted raid and nabbed Nazia Bib and Afzaal red handed while pushing narcotics.

The police also recovered 10 kilograms Opium and 6 kg Chars from their possession whilefurther investigation is under progress.