Two Drug Traffickers Arrested In Faisalabad
Sat 07th March 2020 | 02:33 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) : Police have arrested two persons including a woman on the charge of drug trafficking.
Police spokesman said on Saturday that on a tip-off, Thikriwala police conducted raid and nabbed Nazia Bib and Afzaal red handed while pushing narcotics.
The police also recovered 10 kilograms Opium and 6 kg Chars from their possession whilefurther investigation is under progress.