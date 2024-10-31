Two drug-traffickers held

Police arrested two drug-trafficker brothers and seized contraband worth hundreds of thousand of rupees here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Police arrested two drug-trafficker brothers and seized contraband worth hundreds of thousand of rupees here on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Husnain and Hasan, resident of Chak No 237-RB Khaddian.

Police recovered 10kg hashish and registered a case against them.