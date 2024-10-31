Two Drug-traffickers Held
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 09:03 PM
Police arrested two drug-trafficker brothers and seized contraband worth hundreds of thousand of rupees here on Thursday
The accused were identified as Husnain and Hasan, resident of Chak No 237-RB Khaddian.
Police recovered 10kg hashish and registered a case against them.
