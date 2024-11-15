Two Drug-traffickers Held
Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Police have arrested two drug-traffickers and seized 2.75kg hashish from them.
A police report said here on Friday that the Civil Lines police team stopped a suspected person Amanat Ali at a picket set up near Mian Trust hospital and during search recovered 1.
25kg hashish from him.
D-Type Colony police held a drug peddler Khalid from Mandi Morrh and recovered 1.50kg of hashish from his possession.
The accused have been locked at police stations after registration of cases.
