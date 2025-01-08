Two Drug-traffickers Held
Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Police arrested two drug-peddlers and scores of others for jubilant firing and 'immoral' dances in a marriage party during the last 24 hours.
According to police sources here on Wednesday, a team of Peoples Colony police arrested drug-traffickers riding a motorbike on Satiana Road and seized over 11kg hashish from them.
The accused were identified as Sadaqat and Doulat Ali. A case has been registered against them.
Separately, Sahianwala police apprehended scores of people on the charge of aerial firing and 'immoral' dance in a marriage party at Chak No 18-JB.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open announces return of reigning champion Elena Rybakina
State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..
Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco
Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakistan
Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat
UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1
Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against S ..
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two drug-traffickers held6 seconds ago
-
Experts call for enhanced China-Pakistan cooperation to combat threat of terrorism25 seconds ago
-
Mayor holds meeting to enhance property tax39 seconds ago
-
Man commits suicide in Dhoke Mehri area10 minutes ago
-
Minor girl from Tank found affected with polio virus10 minutes ago
-
Ahsan for effective implementation of ‘Quality Assurance Framework’ to improve higher education ..11 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review security situation in Tank City11 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank pays surprise visit to Latif Shaheed checkpost21 minutes ago
-
Police arrests street criminal in injured condition30 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 10 others injured in road accident30 minutes ago
-
Governor congratulates newly elected cabinets of Tank, Daman Press Club31 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to people31 minutes ago