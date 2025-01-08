Open Menu

Two Drug-traffickers Held

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Police arrested two drug-peddlers and scores of others for jubilant firing and 'immoral' dances in a marriage party during the last 24 hours.

According to police sources here on Wednesday, a team of Peoples Colony police arrested drug-traffickers riding a motorbike on Satiana Road and seized over 11kg hashish from them.

The accused were identified as Sadaqat and Doulat Ali. A case has been registered against them.

Separately, Sahianwala police apprehended scores of people on the charge of aerial firing and 'immoral' dance in a marriage party at Chak No 18-JB.

A case has been registered against the accused.

