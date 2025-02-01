Two Drug Traffickers Held
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 09:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The police intensified a crackdown on drug dealers, arresting two accused
and recovering 2800-gram of narcotics in two separate operations.
Police Station Qadirpur Raan arrested Muhammad Siddiq and seized 1,800 grams
of hashish. The suspect was apprehended during a targeted operation in the Qadirpur Raan area.
A case has been registered, and legal proceedings are underway.
Similarly, Police Station Haram Gate also continued its crackdown, arresting another notorious
drug dealer, Muhammad Razaq, and recovering over 1 kg of hashish. The suspect was caught
during an operation at City Mall Warehouse.
A case has been registered against the suspect, and further legal action is being taken.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra
Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..
Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two drug traffickers held5 minutes ago
-
Multan Police seizes massive drug cache, three arrested5 minutes ago
-
Kohyar Domki condemns terrorist attack in Qalat, expresses condolence over martyrdom of security per ..15 minutes ago
-
Ali Hassan Zehri condemns terrorist attack, praises security forces for successful clearance operati ..15 minutes ago
-
IBCC & AKU-EB successfully conclude 3-day capacity building workshop for Punjab exam boards15 minutes ago
-
Ghotki Police Launch Massive Operation Against Notorious Dacoits15 minutes ago
-
AJK Health department committed to delivering quality healthcare to doorsteps25 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Education departments ensures timely distribution of textbooks for academic year 202535 minutes ago
-
Minister vows crackdown on quacks35 minutes ago
-
Ayaz strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kalat45 minutes ago
-
Climate action network for concerted efforts to tackle water shortage in Sindh45 minutes ago
-
Dyeing factory gutted55 minutes ago