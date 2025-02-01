Two drug traffickers held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The police intensified a crackdown on drug dealers, arresting two accused

and recovering 2800-gram of narcotics in two separate operations.

Police Station Qadirpur Raan arrested Muhammad Siddiq and seized 1,800 grams

of hashish. The suspect was apprehended during a targeted operation in the Qadirpur Raan area.

A case has been registered, and legal proceedings are underway.

Similarly, Police Station Haram Gate also continued its crackdown, arresting another notorious

drug dealer, Muhammad Razaq, and recovering over 1 kg of hashish. The suspect was caught

during an operation at City Mall Warehouse.

A case has been registered against the suspect, and further legal action is being taken.