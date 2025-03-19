Two drug traffickers held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The district police arrested two accused and recovered drugs from them on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson, Khurrianwala police held a notorious drug peddler Shahzad Ali and seized over 1 kg heroin from his possession.

Meanwhile, Samundri police nabbed one drug pusher Umar Farooq and recovered 1.3kg of hashish.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, CPO Bilal Umar has instructed the police officers to deal with all drug dealers, suppliers and facilitators with iron hands and sent them behind bars.

He further said that crackdown on drug pushers would be continued without any discrimination.