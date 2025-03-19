Open Menu

Two Drug Traffickers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Two drug traffickers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The district police arrested two accused and recovered drugs from them on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson, Khurrianwala police held a notorious drug peddler Shahzad Ali and seized over 1 kg heroin from his possession.

Meanwhile, Samundri police nabbed one drug pusher Umar Farooq and recovered 1.3kg of hashish.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, CPO Bilal Umar has instructed the police officers to deal with all drug dealers, suppliers and facilitators with iron hands and sent them behind bars.

He further said that crackdown on drug pushers would be continued without any discrimination.

Recent Stories

UK imposes fine wroth £5.2 million upon Hassan Na ..

UK imposes fine wroth £5.2 million upon Hassan Nawaz for not paying taxes

2 minutes ago
 Establishment of a special overseas bench in the I ..

Establishment of a special overseas bench in the Islamabad High Court is a pract ..

43 minutes ago
 Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI ..

Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI Phone That Redefines Industry ..

1 hour ago
 Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition ..

Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025

3 hours ago
 UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

3 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 202 ..

Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before ..

Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

4 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation launches projec ..

International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..

4 hours ago
 World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Y ..

Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions

5 hours ago
 Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend di ..

Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution

5 hours ago
 Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Boa ..

Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan