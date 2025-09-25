Open Menu

Two Drug Traffickers Held

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 01:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Madina town police arrested two drug traffickers and seized ice and heroin worth thousand of rupees during the last 24 hours.

Police said here on Thursday the team raided and arrested two drug pushers-- Akram Niazi and Awais,besides recovering over 1kg of ice and 1kg of heroin.

A case was registered against the accused.

