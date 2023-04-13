UrduPoint.com

Two Drug Traffickers Held With 18 Kilogram Hashish

Two drug traffickers held with 18 kilogram Hashish

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Katcha Khoh police Khanewal Thursday arrested two inter-provincial drug traffickers and recovered eighteen (18) kilogram Hashish from their possession.

Arab Khan Marwat r/o Laki Marwat and Mushk Alam Marwat r/o Tank were arrested by police at a temporary picket at Chak 79/10-R.

The operation was carried out on information gathered by the (police that the accused would pass from there, a spokesman said adding a total of 18 kilogram of Hashish had been recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations were underway.

DPO Rana Omar Farooq commended SHO Katcha Khoh Zeeshan Gull and his team and reiterated district police's commitment to continue indiscriminate operations against the narcotics dens, dealers and traffickers .

