Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

Police have arrested two drug traffickers and recovered 6 kg hashish from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two drug traffickers and recovered 6 kg hashish from their possession.

According to the spokesman of district Police, on the directives of SSP Hyderabad, GOR police under supervision of ASP Cantt Ahmed Chaudhry on Wednesday arrested two suspected accused namely Azeem Khaskheli and Asif Khaskheli at the gate of Rani Bag and recovered 6 kg hashish from their possession.

The GOR Police also registered a case under section 9-C Control of Narcotics Substance Act against the accused.