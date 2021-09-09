Two Drug Traffickers Held With 6 Kg Hashish
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 01:07 AM
Police have arrested two drug traffickers and recovered 6 kg hashish from their possession
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two drug traffickers and recovered 6 kg hashish from their possession.
According to the spokesman of district Police, on the directives of SSP Hyderabad, GOR police under supervision of ASP Cantt Ahmed Chaudhry on Wednesday arrested two suspected accused namely Azeem Khaskheli and Asif Khaskheli at the gate of Rani Bag and recovered 6 kg hashish from their possession.
The GOR Police also registered a case under section 9-C Control of Narcotics Substance Act against the accused.