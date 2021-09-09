Two drug-traffickers held with heroin

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Saddar Hafizabad police have arrested an alleged drug-paddlers Ibadat Ali from near Dhonay Dogran and recovered 1,510-gram heroin from him.

The JalalpurBhattian police also arrested a paddler at a picket near Mazco Chowk and recovered 1,080-gram charas from him.

Cases under Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the accused separately.