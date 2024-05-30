Two Drugs Dealers Held, Charas Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 12:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) About four drug peddlers were apprehended, and a large quantity of charas was recovered from their possession.
According to the details, Daera Din Panah police station nabbed three accused, namely Amanullah Pathan and Javed Pathan, and recovered six kilograms from their possession.
In a second action, Shah Jamal police station arrested the accused, namely Mohammed Asgar, son of Abdul Rahman, and recovered 1250 gm of charas from his possession.
Both of the police stations registered separate cases against the arrested outlaws.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HED announces summer vacations from July 1 in KP1 minute ago
-
KP governor calls on Acting President Gilani21 minutes ago
-
Two persons killed, other two injured in firing incident in Karachi41 minutes ago
-
EU's skills, energy flagship programs set to Benefit 350,000 Gilgit-Baltistan inhabitants51 minutes ago
-
Over 90,000 books, guidance publications distributed among Pilgrims at King Abdulaziz International ..1 hour ago
-
Social media divides nation without strong awareness of social values: CM Bugti2 hours ago
-
CM for taking all possible steps to extinguish fire in Soon Valley forests11 hours ago
-
Arts Council to hold seminar in memory of Hyder Baksh Jatoi on June 212 hours ago
-
BISP disburse Rs 633.979 mln in deserving women in Sindh12 hours ago
-
Fire burns Pharmacy, mattress shop12 hours ago
-
AJK PM advises SDMA to remain alert to deal with any natural catastrophe13 hours ago
-
Mirpur AJK continues in grip of severe heat wave13 hours ago