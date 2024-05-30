Open Menu

Two Drugs Dealers Held, Charas Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 12:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) About four drug peddlers were apprehended, and a large quantity of charas was recovered from their possession.

According to the details, Daera Din Panah police station nabbed three accused, namely Amanullah Pathan and Javed Pathan, and recovered six kilograms from their possession.

In a second action, Shah Jamal police station arrested the accused, namely Mohammed Asgar, son of Abdul Rahman, and recovered 1250 gm of charas from his possession.

Both of the police stations registered separate cases against the arrested outlaws.

Further investigation was underway.

