Two drugs peddler held; contraband recovered

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The Wah Cantonment police during a crackdown against the drugs-selling mafia arrested two drug smugglers and recovered contraband from their possession on Monday.

Sub-divisional Police officer DSP Mian Afzaal Shah told newsmen that during a crackdown 2-kilogram charas was recovered from Muhammad Awais while half-kilogram charas recovered from Abdul Hameed.

He said that during a crackdown against anti-social elements two proclaimed offenders (PO) identified as Azhar Mehmood and Mazhar Mehmood were also arrested and sent behind the bars.