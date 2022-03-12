UrduPoint.com

Two Drugs Peddlers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2022 | 05:22 PM

Two drugs peddlers arrested

Phandu police here on Saturday claimed to have arrested two drugs peddlers after recovering five kilogram of hashish from their possessions, said Mohammad Ejaz Capital City Police Officer (CCPO)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Phandu police here on Saturday claimed to have arrested two drugs peddlers after recovering five kilogram of hashish from their possessions, said Mohammad Ejaz Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

During snap checking of vehicles near Sir Syed Chowk on Inqilab Road, the police team intercepted a motorcycle. Police recovered five kilogram hashish and arrested two persons identified as Naimatullah and Amjad.

The arrested confessed to smuggle the confiscated contraband to different parts of the city. Police have registered a case and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Vehicles Road From

Recent Stories

Zahreer Abbas inducted into PCB's hall of fame

Zahreer Abbas inducted into PCB's hall of fame

11 minutes ago
 Cottage Industry important for economic stability: ..

Cottage Industry important for economic stability: Nauman Kabir

22 minutes ago
 Punjab Culture Day in Narowal on March 14: DC

Punjab Culture Day in Narowal on March 14: DC

37 minutes ago
 Jashan-e-Baharan festival will start from Mar 31

Jashan-e-Baharan festival will start from Mar 31

37 minutes ago
 Seminar on 'Islam and Feminism' held at SU:

Seminar on 'Islam and Feminism' held at SU:

37 minutes ago
 Commissioner for lodging of FIR over wall chalking ..

Commissioner for lodging of FIR over wall chalking

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>