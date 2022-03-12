Two drugs peddlers arrested

Phandu police here on Saturday claimed to have arrested two drugs peddlers after recovering five kilogram of hashish from their possessions, said Mohammad Ejaz Capital City Police Officer (CCPO)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Phandu police here on Saturday claimed to have arrested two drugs peddlers after recovering five kilogram of hashish from their possessions, said Mohammad Ejaz Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

During snap checking of vehicles near Sir Syed Chowk on Inqilab Road, the police team intercepted a motorcycle. Police recovered five kilogram hashish and arrested two persons identified as Naimatullah and Amjad.

The arrested confessed to smuggle the confiscated contraband to different parts of the city. Police have registered a case and started further investigation.