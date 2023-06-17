Two drugs peddlers arrested

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Two drugs peddlers were arrested and narcotics was recovered from their possession during ongoing swoop against the drugs suppliers in twin cities of Taxila and Wah Cantonment.

Police sources said acting on tip off, Taxila intercepted a drugs supplier identified as Luqman Shah- a native of district Khyber and recovered 800-gram ice from his possession.

The same police recovered two-kilogram hashish from Owais during a raid at his den. Police registered two separate cases against the accused under of control of the narcotics substances act 1997 and launched further investigation.