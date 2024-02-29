Open Menu

Two Drugs Peddlers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Two drugs peddlers held

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The police department arrested two drug dealers on Thursday and seized 16,800 grams of marijuana from their possession.

According to a spokesperson, the police thwarted an attempt by Mohammad Jabir and Muhammad Sohail to flee the scene.

The investigation was launched after registering cases against the accused persons under the Drugs Prohibition Act of the 1976 constitution.

Related Topics

Police Drugs From

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB ..

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs

56 minutes ago
 Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assem ..

Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..

1 hour ago
 Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T ..

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

2 hours ago
 Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochist ..

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly

2 hours ago
 Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed v ..

Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..

2 hours ago
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

15 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

15 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan