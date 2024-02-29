Two drugs peddlers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The police department arrested two drug dealers on Thursday and seized 16,800 grams of marijuana from their possession.

According to a spokesperson, the police thwarted an attempt by Mohammad Jabir and Muhammad Sohail to flee the scene.

The investigation was launched after registering cases against the accused persons under the Drugs Prohibition Act of the 1976 constitution.