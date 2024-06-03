Two drugs peddlers held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Jahania police station claimed to have recovered about 43 kg,100 gm churs with 2 kg,100 gm opium from the two drugs peddlers.

The accused being declared as inter-district drugs peddlers were arrested from golf city housing located at Khanewal-Bahawalpur road.

They're identified as Qaswar, son of Hussain Bakhsh, resident of Tataypur and Asgar, son of Bashir Ahmed resident of Tataypur.

The arrested criminals used to supply narcotics to different parts of Jahanian.

Police registered the case and started the required investigation.

District Police Officer, Ismael praised role of the police team succeeded to apprehend the alleged culprits. He said purging the region of the drugs was earnest priority of the law enforcement agencies.